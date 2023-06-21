Dana Brooke Responds To Fan Criticism Following WWE NXT

Dana Brooke appeared on the June 20 edition of "WWE NXT," losing a match to Cora Jade in the process. However, some fans weren't impressed by her performance on the show and they shared their opinions on social media afterward. Brooke has since responded to the criticism on Twitter – and so have some of her colleagues and notable personalities from within the wrestling industry.

"Alright I get it, y'all think I suck.... [thumb emoji]. Got it, NOTED, Awesome..... &.....," she wrote.

While some social media users were critical of her performance following "NXT," Brooke still has plenty of fans who support her. Bayley, for example, responded to the tweet by informing Brookes' critics that they're the ones who "suck." Elsewhere, former WWE writer Vince Russo told her that he knows she works hard on her craft. In a follow-up tweet, Russo also stated that Brooke's critics have no idea about the challenges she faces as a WWE Superstar, and encouraged her to just try her best every day.

Brooke's appearance on "NXT" is the latest example of a main roster star popping up on the development brand's weekly show. Superstars such as Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin have also been part of "NXT" in recent weeks, setting their sights on Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes, respectively. Seth Rollins even graced the latest episode, defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

Brooke, meanwhile, was also part of the recent battle royale to determine a number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's "NXT" Women's Championship. However, it remains to be seen if WWE plans to keep using her on the developmental brand moving forward.