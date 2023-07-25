WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/25 - Kendo Stick Match, Rhea Ripley In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 25, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Cora Jade and Dana Brooke have found themselves at odds over the past few weeks, stemming back to their match during Week One of the "NXT" Gold Rush special and Jade's subsequent defeat of Brooke's ally Kelani Jordan three weeks later. Tonight, the pair look to settle their differences once and for all as they collide in a Kendo Stick Match.

After dethroning Wes Lee as the North American Champion last week and his successful defense against one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn last night on "WWE Raw", Dominik Mysterio has something on his mind to share alongside his fellow Judgement Day member Rhea Ripley. Speaking of the reigning Women's World Champion, her night won't end there as Ripley is set to go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria.

Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid will be taking on "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, his longtime ally Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov. The dynamic between the latter team will be interesting to watch play out, as Dragunov beat Bron Breakker to become the Number One Contender for the "NXT" Championship on July 11 and will receive his shot at "NXT" The Great American Bash this coming Sunday.

Additionally, Von Wagner will be making his return to in-ring action as he collides with Javier Bernal. Wagner last competed on the May 23 episode of "NXT", during which he ultimately came up short to Luca Crusifino as the result of a disqualification. Gable Steveson will also be providing an update on his future and revealing what comes next for him.