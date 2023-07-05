The Creed Brothers Will Leave WWE NXT Following Loss To The Dyad

The Creed Brothers could be bound for WWE's main roster.

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Julius and Brutus Creed lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" tag team match to The Dyad, and thereby were forced to leave WWE's developmental brand with immediate effect. The story of the match was Julius dealing with his knee issues, as he hobbled his way through the contest, but eventually gained an advantage when he took out both Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with a standing moonsault. Just as Julius prepared to finish off The Dyads, a masked figure appeared out of nowhere and ambushed him, allowing The Dyad to take out Julius with a tandem codebreaker for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Creeds remained in the ring for several minutes alongside their Diamond Mine stablemate Ivy Nile, soaking in loud "Thank You, Creeds" chants from the loyal "NXT" fanbase. The announcers confirmed that The Creed Brothers were officially done with WWE's white and gold brand.

While conventional wisdom suggests that The Creeds would be moving up to either the "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" brand, Dave Meltzer reported last week that WWE management has been discreet on The Creeds' future plans, and the brothers' main roster call-up tease could be an elaborate bluff. Meltzer added that the "real story" would reveal itself over the next few weeks and that The Creeds could stay put in "NXT" for the foreseeable future. Incidentally, many believed the idea of a "Loser Leaves NXT" match was to facilitate the exits of The Dyad, who have been rumored to leave WWE later this year. As such, Tuesday's finish could have been a swerve to set up The Dyad's exit, Meltzer speculated.

If The Creeds are indeed done with "WWE NXT," they would leave the brand as former one-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions and the winners of the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.