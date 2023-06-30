WWE NXT Stars' Futures Reportedly Being Kept Quiet

This post contains a spoiler for the July 4 "WWE NXT." Continue reading if you wish to be spoiled.

After weeks of feuding, Diamond Mine and Schism will intensify their rivalry as two members of each faction compete in a Loser Leaves 'NXT" match on next week's episode. This contest pits The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) against The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler). While many fans may expect this stipulation to coincide with The Dyad's upcoming departures from the company, the result of the match produced a surprising twist when the July 4 "NXT" was pre-taped earlier this week.

As noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Dyad defeated The Creed Brothers in their Loser Leaves "NXT" bout. Following their loss, fans in attendance serenaded the brothers with a "Thank You Creeds" chant, seemingly assuming the duo was being called up to WWE's main roster. That, however, may not necessarily be the case. WON reports that internally, WWE is keeping The Creed Brothers' future plans quiet for a little while.

Some WWE officials directly involved in the storyline have been informed that the call-up insinuation is merely a bluff. The "real story" will reportedly reveal itself in about 10 days or two weeks, although it's unknown if that timeline begins after the Loser Leaves "NXT" match has aired, or if it started right after the television tapings on Tuesday. Since their "NXT" debut in 2021, The Creed Brothers have become long-term members of the Diamond Mine stable and one-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions.