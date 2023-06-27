Diamond Mine And The Dyad Set For Loser Leaves NXT Match Next Week

Next week on "WWE NXT," Diamond Mine is set to take on the Dyad in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match. The challenge was made amidst a storyline of dissension between the Dyad — Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler — and Joe Gacy, the leader of Schism. The Diamond Mine's Creed Brothers challenged for the match on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," citing Schism's business as their business following Ava Raine's match with Ivy Nile, who is also part of Diamond Mine. Schism had previously gathered in the ring for a "family meeting" that saw Reid and Fowler air their recent grievances against Gacy.

The "Loser Leaves NXT" stipulation is interesting, particularly as it concerns Reid and Fowler. The former James Drake and Nathan Gibson both requested their release from WWE this past April, but were denied. The tag team, previously known as Grizzled Young Veterans, is set to be free agents come this October.

Despite their request for release, the team has consistently appeared on "NXT" programming. Next week's match announcement could herald WWE finally granted them their request and writing them off TV — or it might herald a main roster call-up for the Creed Brothers, who many were surprised to see go unselected in the recent WWE Draft.