The Dyad Confirms WWE Denied Their Release Request, When Their Contracts End

Despite being part of one of the marquee factions in "WWE NXT," British wrestlers Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler requested to be released from their contracts earlier this month. However, they now say WWE denied their request and the duo formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans will be tied up in the company's system until the fall.

The inaugural "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Reid and Fowler (formerly known as James Drake and Zach Gibson) revealed on their Twitter accounts Monday that WWE responded to their release requests, which were submitted sometime around April 3, after their loss to Chase U during the "NXT" Stand & Deliver kickoff show. After the news broke about their requests, the WWE Universe was surprised to see the tandem more recently known as The Dyad still appearing alongside their Schism stablemates Joe Gacy and Ava on "NXT" programming. Then, on the April 18 episode of "NXT," they appeared in a triple threat tag team match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Gallus and the Creed Brothers, but came out on the losing end.

In addition to the information that their releases had been denied, the team also shared that their contracts expire on October 15, 2023. They both thanked their fans for their continued support throughout their careers, even through the hard times. But Fowler ended his message by saying, "We'll see you on the 16th!" Does this mean that the team will just ride out their contracts at home? Or is he simply indicating that whatever they do until that point isn't their true selves? The answers are very uncertain at this point, but it will definitely be interesting to see what happens to Schism, specifically Gacy and Ava, as a result of these developments.