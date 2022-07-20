The identity of Joe Gacy’s Dyad was finally revealed on the 7/19 “NXT 2.0” episode.

After they appeared as hooded figures for weeks, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans were unveiled as Gacy’s henchmen. Last week, a report noted that James Drake and Zack Gibson were being given new names – Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, respectively. Turns out, the report was accurate, as Reid and Fowler sent out their first tweets using their new names.

The big unveil happened in the form of a vignette as Gacy appeared alongside his two proteges, saying that the time had arrived to purify them. Prior to the unveil, Gacy asked them if they were ready to take the big step, as there would be no going back. When they agreed, Gacy removed their hoods to reveal the former Grizzled Young Veterans without their signature beards.

The segment would end with Gacy announcing that more members would be added to The Schism, the name of his stable.

Grizzled Young Veterans were not seen on “NXT 2.0” since their loss to Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro on April 19. Following that loss to Legado Del Fantasma, a dejected Gibson & Drake said they’re past the point of frustration. In a backstage interview, Drake said “we won’t be seeing Drake & Gibson around here” anymore, which led to speculation over WWE repackaging the two wrestlers with new gimmicks and names.

The Dyad made their official in-ring debut on June 8 in a victory over Dante Chen & Javier Bernal.

