WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Live Coverage (4/1) Breakker Vs. Hayes, Gargano Vs. Waller, Women's Ladder Match, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

"WWE NXT" kicks off WrestleMania Saturday with Stand & Deliver. The show will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against former-WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. The WWE NXT Women's Championship will be defended in a 6-Woman Ladder match. Also, Johnny Gargano faces constant thorn-in-his-side Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is set to air on Peacock at 1 pm ET with a Kickoff show at noon ET. Here is the full card:

-WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Unsanctioned Match: Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano

-WWE NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

-WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom vs. Ilja Dragunov

-WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The D'Angelo Family

-WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

-8-Person Tag Team Match For Control of Chase U: Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Thea Hall vs. Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler & Ava