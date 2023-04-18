WWE NXT Live Coverage (04/18) - The Grayson Waller Effect Returns, Two Title Matches, Roxanne Perez Vs. Zoey Stark

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Dyad, Gallus, and The Creed Brothers are beating one another down at ringside. Referees eventually separate the men as Julius and Brutus are left standing in the ring.

Julius, Wolfgang, and Fowler then begin the action as the bell rings. Wolfgang and Fowler each take turns going after Julius before Julius catches them both with a dropkick off the middle rope and tags in Brutus. Julius tosses Brutus onto both Wolfgang and Fowler, but Fowler manages to tag in Reid. Reid delivers a spinning heel kick to Julius and a forearm to Wolfgang, but Mark tags in and delivers a Samoan Drop to Reid. Julius tags in and catches both Reid and Mark with suplexes. Julius delivers a moonsault to Reid off the top rope, then hits Mark with a powerbomb.

Reid looks to level Julius, but Julius remains on his feet and catches Reid with a dropkick. Mark then levels him and hits a running knee and goes for a pin, but Julius kicks out.

Back from the break, Reid looks for an enziguri on Mark. Mark ducks it before Julius catches him with a dropkick. Fowler, Wolfgang, and Brutus tag in. Brutus hits Wolfgang and Fowler with a back elbow, then delivers the Brutus Smash to both Fowler and Wolfgang. Brutus then delivers a suplex to Wolfgang and pins him, but Fowler charges at him and he suplexes him while still pinning Wolfgang. He goes for a pin, but Mark breaks the fall.

The action spills to the outside, where The Dyad and The Creed Brothers send Gallus crashing into the ring steps. The four men spot one another and begin going at it in the ring. Reid dumps Julius to the outside before he and Fowler level Brutus with a double suplex. They look to do the same to Julius, but Julius reverses the momentum and suplexes both men. Ava hops up on the apron and causes a distraction, allowing Fowler to get Julius in an Electric Chair position. Nile gets in Ava's face. Reid tumbles on top of Ava, which allows Julius to get Fowler in an Electric Chair Position and Brutus to hit the Brutus Bomb off the top. Gallus then delivers their finisher for the win.

Winner (and still): Gallus

We then head to a video of a confrontation between Dijak and Apollo Crews in the parking lot from earlier today.

Back from the break, we head to the first edition of Hard Hitting Hone Truths with Nathan Frazer, where he reflects on everything that's happened over the past few weeks.

Back at ringside, Noam Dar heads down with his "NXT" Heritage Cup Championship in hand. Myles Borne is already waiting in the ring.