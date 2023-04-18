WWE NXT Live Coverage (04/18) - The Grayson Waller Effect Returns, Two Title Matches, Roxanne Perez Vs. Zoey Stark
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on April 18, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Grayson Waller will be bringing back "The Grayson Waller Effect" tonight as he hosts "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes ahead of their title bout at next week's Spring Breakin' special. Waller secured himself the spot in the bout after defeating JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Duke Hudson in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match.
"NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus will be defending their title against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat Match. This will be Wolfgang and Mark Coffey's third televised defense after having previously successfully retained it over Pretty Deadly, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and the previously mentioned Julius and Brutus. Another title match is also set for tonight, as Wes Lee will be putting his North American Championship on the line against Charlie Dempey. Lee has defended his title week in and week out against the likes of Axiom, Von Wagner, and Dijak amongst others.
Former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is set to collide with Zoey Stark. The pair had a heated encounter with one another backstage after Stark had some choice words for Perez whilst she was in the middle of a conversation with the aforementioned D'Angelo and Stacks.
Noam Dar will also be making his televised in-ring debut tonight against an opponent who has yet to be named. Dar first appeared on "NXT" programming on the April 4 episode of the show alongside his "NXT UK" Heritage Cup to watch the aforementioned Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer square off with one another in the ring.
Gallus (c) (w/ Joe Coffey) vs. The Creed Brothers (w/ Ivy Nile) vs. The Dyad (w/ Joe Gacy and Ava) for the NXT Tag Team Championship
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Dyad, Gallus, and The Creed Brothers are beating one another down at ringside. Referees eventually separate the men as Julius and Brutus are left standing in the ring.
Julius, Wolfgang, and Fowler then begin the action as the bell rings. Wolfgang and Fowler each take turns going after Julius before Julius catches them both with a dropkick off the middle rope and tags in Brutus. Julius tosses Brutus onto both Wolfgang and Fowler, but Fowler manages to tag in Reid. Reid delivers a spinning heel kick to Julius and a forearm to Wolfgang, but Mark tags in and delivers a Samoan Drop to Reid. Julius tags in and catches both Reid and Mark with suplexes. Julius delivers a moonsault to Reid off the top rope, then hits Mark with a powerbomb.
Reid looks to level Julius, but Julius remains on his feet and catches Reid with a dropkick. Mark then levels him and hits a running knee and goes for a pin, but Julius kicks out.
Back from the break, Reid looks for an enziguri on Mark. Mark ducks it before Julius catches him with a dropkick. Fowler, Wolfgang, and Brutus tag in. Brutus hits Wolfgang and Fowler with a back elbow, then delivers the Brutus Smash to both Fowler and Wolfgang. Brutus then delivers a suplex to Wolfgang and pins him, but Fowler charges at him and he suplexes him while still pinning Wolfgang. He goes for a pin, but Mark breaks the fall.
The action spills to the outside, where The Dyad and The Creed Brothers send Gallus crashing into the ring steps. The four men spot one another and begin going at it in the ring. Reid dumps Julius to the outside before he and Fowler level Brutus with a double suplex. They look to do the same to Julius, but Julius reverses the momentum and suplexes both men. Ava hops up on the apron and causes a distraction, allowing Fowler to get Julius in an Electric Chair position. Nile gets in Ava's face. Reid tumbles on top of Ava, which allows Julius to get Fowler in an Electric Chair Position and Brutus to hit the Brutus Bomb off the top. Gallus then delivers their finisher for the win.
Winner (and still): Gallus
We then head to a video of a confrontation between Dijak and Apollo Crews in the parking lot from earlier today.
Back from the break, we head to the first edition of Hard Hitting Hone Truths with Nathan Frazer, where he reflects on everything that's happened over the past few weeks.
Back at ringside, Noam Dar heads down with his "NXT" Heritage Cup Championship in hand. Myles Borne is already waiting in the ring.
Noam Dar vs. Myles Borne
The bell rings and the two lock up. Borne sends Dar crashing into the corner, but Dar responds with a series of elbows. He follows it up with several kicks to Borne's chest before Borne delivers a few right hands and a dropkick. He catches Dar with a Fallaway Slam, but Dar manages to hit the Nova Roller for the win.
Winner: Noam Dar