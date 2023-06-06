Ava Raine, The Rock's Daughter, Picks Up First Career Win On WWE NXT

Three years after signing with WWE, Ava Raine — the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — has finally scored the first victory in her professional wrestling career. During Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Raine teamed with The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) to take on The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine. The ending of the contest saw Raine headbutt Nile with her mask on while the referee was distracted by Reid. Raine then pinned Nile to seal the victory for Schism.

Last October, Raine unmasked herself as the newest member of the "NXT" stable known as Schism, aligning herself with Joey Gacy and The Dyad. Raine later made her professional wrestling debut on the kickoff show of "NXT" Stand & Deliver in an eight-person mixed tag team match.

With Raine's first win now in the history books, one question remains: When will she make her singles debut? Last week, Nile challenged Raine to meet her in the ring one-on-one. As tensions continue to simmer between Schism and Diamond Mine, it seems to only be a matter of time before Raine makes the move to singles competition. For now, though, Raine celebrates with a tag team victory tonight.