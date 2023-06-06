WWE NXT Live Coverage (06/06) - #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Mustafa Ali Vs. Joe Gacy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on June 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The first challenger for recently crowned "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be determined as a Number One Contenders Battle Royal takes place. Stratton caused a stir during last week's edition of "NXT" after upsetting members of the women's division with some comments.

Blair Davenport last competed in a "NXT" ring in a Winner Take All Triple Threat match at Worlds Collide last September. Tonight, she will make her return to action as she squares off with Dani Palmer. Davenport re-emerged last week after revealing herself as the hooded figure who had been going after several talents.

After crossing paths with one another last week, Mustafa Ali will go head-to-head with Joe Gacy. The free agent made a surprise appearance last week to watch on as North American Champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate faced Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, later providing a helping hand after Gacy and The Dyad blindsided Lee and Bate post-match.

Ilja Dragunov hasn't been seen on "NXT" programming since defeating Dijak in a Last Man Standing match at "NXT Battleground" on May 28. Fans won't have to wait much longer as he appears for the first time since then.

Ivy Nile has been vying for a chance to get her hands on Ava for the past few weeks following multiple physical altercations between the two. Tonight, she will have the chance to do so as she teams up with The Creed Brothers to take on Ava and her aforementioned Schism teammates, Fowler and Reid.

Additionally, Eddy Thorpe is set for one-on-one action as he collides with Damon Kemp. Although Thorpe scored the victory the last time the two met in the ring on the May 9 episode of "NXT", it remains to be seen if things will turn out the same tonight.