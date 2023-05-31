Ava Raine Seemingly Making WWE NXT Singles Debut Soon

It looks like Ava Raine, also known as Simone Johnson, will soon be making her singles debut in professional wrestling. Last night on "WWE NXT," Ivy Nile had some words for her rival, laying out a challenge for Ava to meet her in the ring on next week's episode. Assuming Ava accepts and a match takes place, it will be her second-ever televised match, and her very first singles bout.

Ava, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, began working with WWE in 2020, starting her wrestling training at the company's Performance Center. She went on to make her onscreen debut in October 2022, revealing herself to be a member of the group Schism. Since then, Ava has made regular appearances with the nefarious group, which also features Joe Gacy and The Dyad — Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Like many WWE stars before her, Ava underwent a name change earlier this year when the company shortened her moniker by removing her last name. The 21-year-old then made her debut on the kickoff show of NXT Stand & Deliver in April, teaming with the rest of Schism to take on Tyler Bate and Chase U, including Nile. That feud is still going strong, and it seems Ava will have another opportunity to prove herself against Nile in the near future.

In addition to the match at Stand & Deliver, Ava took part in a trios match at an "NXT" house show in April. That means her upcoming singles debut will mark only the third match in her wrestling career.