WWE NXT Live Coverage (05/30) - Weaponized Steel Cage Match, We Hear From Carmelo Hayes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on May 30, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne look to settle their differences once and for all as they collide in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. The issues between the former Toxic Attraction teammates began after Jayne turned her back on Dolin in February during a special edition of Bayley's talk show, "Ding Dong, Hello!" Things only escalated from there, culminating last week when the two got into a heated verbal exchange. Dolin and Jayne each have a win over the other under their belts at NXT Roadblock and the May 2 episode of "NXT" respectively.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the Finals of the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament to become the new titleholder at "NXT" Battleground, marking her first title win in WWE. Tonight, she will be celebrating the occasion as she hosts a Tiffybration. Stratton had previously defeated Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to secure her spot in the match.

Speaking of Perez, she was blindsided by a hooded figure following her semi-finals match against the aforementioned Stratton last week. Tonight, all will be revealed as the person behind the hood reveals their identity. Perez isn't the only one to feel the wrath of the unknown assailant, as the likes of Sol Ruca, Dani Palmer, Nikkita Lyons, and Wendy Choo have suffered attacks of their own over the past several weeks.

"NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes is also slated to appear tonight after a successful title defense against Bron Breakker this past Sunday.