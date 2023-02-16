Ava Raine Gets Name Change On WWE Website

"WWE NXT" Superstar Ava Raine appears to have gone through another name change. The Schism member, according to WWE's website, no longer has a last name, so she is just known as Ava. Wrestling News was one of the first to report the change via Twitter.

As noted, it was first announced in May 2022, that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter was going to be using the ring name Ava Raine. She signed with WWE in 2020 under her real name Simone Johnson. Ava made her on-screen debut on the October 25 episode of "NXT," where she was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. The tag team The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) is also in the stable.

While Ava has yet to wrestle a match on "NXT," she's currently in a storyline with Chase U's Thea Hail. On the February 7 edition of "NXT," Ava kidnapped and choked out Hail. Later, Hail escaped, screaming out to the ring, while Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were facing Pretty Deadly. Her shirt was covered in Schism's signature smiley face pins.

On the February 14 edition of "NXT," while Hail was wrestling Tiffany Stratton, Ava appeared in the crowd, which led Hail to lose her match. Ava did take to social media and reacted to Tuesday's actions. She retweeted the video of her in the crowd and wrote, "Just stopping in to say hi." It will be interesting to see if the two will get a chance to face each other in the ring soon. "NXT's" next big event is Roadblock on Tuesday, March 7.