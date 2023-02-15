WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Confirmed

WWE has officially announced that the NXT Roadblock event will be taking place on Tuesday, March 7. The news broke during the most recent episode of "WWE NXT," with Booker T and Vic Joseph making the announcement, which will lead to a special episode of "NXT" early next month, with this being the final stop before NXT's Stand & Deliver event, which takes place during WrestleMania 39 weekend on April 1.

Right now there are no matches officially announced for the show, but it was heavily implied that an "NXT" Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura would be taking place. The two women teamed up to defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter which was followed by Satomura claiming that after she had done something for the champion, she should do something for her as she pointed at the title.

Perez claimed it would be an honor to defend the title while Joseph said that Satomura was "a roadblock" for the champion on commentary, which seemed to hint that the match could be going down at the upcoming special event. Satomura had held the "WWE NXT UK" Women's Championship for 451 days, eventually losing it to Mandy Rose during a title unification match at the Worlds Collide show last year.

Roadblock is an event that originally debuted in WWE back in 2016 as a main roster premium live event, but after a five-year absence, it was brought back last year for the "NXT" brand. That show was headlined by a triple threat match for the "NXT" Championship between Bron Breakker, Dolph Ziggler, and Tommaso Ciampa, with five other matches taking place on the show which can give fans an idea of how the event will be treated this year.