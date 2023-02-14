WWE NXT Live Coverage (02/14) - Bron Breakker Returns, Grayson Waller Vs. Tyler Bate, North American Title Open Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on February 14, 2023!

In the closing segment of last week's episode of "NXT", Damage CTRL's Bayley hosted Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on her talk show, "Ding Dong, Hello". The pair discussed the recent animosity between them and seemed to have worked things out, but at the last minute, Jayne took Dolin by surprise after hitting her with a superkick and sending her crashing into the door on the show's set. Tonight, Jayne will provide some insight as to why she betrayed her former Toxic Attraction teammate.

Elsewhere in the women's division, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be joining forces with Meiko Satomura to take on former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance lashed out at Perez following their title loss at "Vengeance Day" to Fallon Henley and Kiana James, then subsequently challenged her to a tag team match with a partner of her own choosing.

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will be making his return to television for the first time since successfully retaining his title against Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage Match at "Vengeance Day". While it is not known what Breakker has on his mind, Carmelo Hayes has made it very apparent over the past couple of weeks that he has his eyes on Breakker's title.

Speaking of Waller, he will be in action tonight against "The Big Strong Boi" Tyler Bate. Bate challenged Waller to the match during last week's show and looks to teach "The Arrogant Aussie" a thing or two about respect after Waller took his anger out on Shawn Michaels as a result of his loss to Breakker.

Wes Lee will be putting his North American Championship on the line after issuing an open challenge last week. Lee most recently defended his title against Dijak on February 4 with some unintentional assistance from an interfering Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton will be going head-to-head with Chase U's Thea Hail following a heated exchange of words the two got into last week. Charlie Dempsey looks to put his issues to rest with Drew Gulak's protege, Hank Walker in his effort to prove that he is the better in-ring competitor while Axiom is set to collide with Damon Kemp.