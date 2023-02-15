Roxanne Perez's Next Title Challenger Emerges On WWE NXT

It appears "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has her next challenger. During Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Perez tagged with former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura to face Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in the main event.

After winning the match, Satomura issued a challenge to Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship. She told Perez that she did something for her and now wants her to do something: a shot at her title. Perez agreed to a future match. As noted, it was Perez who called Satomura during last week's "NXT" to be her tag team partner after she was confronted by Carter and Chance.

Before tonight's episode, the last time that Satomura was on "NXT" was on the September 6, 2022 edition, where she had defeated Perez. Satomura first made her WWE appearance in 2018 during the second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she made it to the semifinals. While on the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand, Satomura was the second-longest "NXT UK" Women's Champion and the last person to hold the title.

Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since defeating former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose on the December 13, 2022, episode of "NXT." Since winning the title, she has defended it once and it was in a Triple Threat match with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

During the show, Grayson Waller got kicked out of the arena by Shawn Michaels, and Wes Lee successfully defended his "NXT" North American Title against Von Wagner. Full results of the February 14 edition of "NXT "is available here.