The Rock's Daughter Set For In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Ava, the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, will make her in-ring debut at next Saturday's "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver premium live event.

Since joining Schism last October, Ava has largely been a mouthpiece and instigator for the Joe Gacy-led stable, besides serving as an ally for her stablemates in their matches. In recent weeks, Ava has made things personal with Thea Hail of Chase University, going as far as to kidnap the cheerleader of the Andre Chase-led faction.

On last night's show, Chase U and Schism came face-to-face for a debate where Tyler Bate proposed an eight-person match between the two warring factions at Stand & Deliver. However, Gacy would quickly turn down the challenge while pointing out that Schism was "superior both physically and philosophically" and "had nothing to gain" by fighting Chase U. At that point, Duke Hudson of Chase U upped the stakes.

"We'll put up the school," Hudson said.

"What did you say?" Gacy asked as Andre Chase and the rest of Chase U appeared shocked by Hudson's proposal.

"You heard me. At Stand & Deliver, the winner gets control of Chase University," Hudson clarified.

Gacy accepted the challenge, as Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid looked elated at the possibility of seizing control of Chase U.

WWE later confirmed the eight-person match for Stand & Deliver, which will emanate live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, barely a few hours before WrestleMania Saturday.

It's worth pointing out that Ava wrestled a few times at "WWE NXT" house shows last year, but next Saturday's match will mark her official televised debut. The fourth-generation wrestler recently underwent a name change as WWE dropped the "Raine" from her screen name. Ava started training to be a pro wrestler at the WWE Performance Center in February 2020.

better savor what you have left of that university. see you at stand & deliver. https://t.co/KJ5KfGyiMf — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) March 22, 2023