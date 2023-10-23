Cora Jade Responds To Those Asking About A WWE NXT Return Saying She's 'Sick Of It'

"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade, who hasn't wrestled in WWE in months, has demanded fans stop asking her when she will return to the brand.

Jade, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, took to X to berate fans who had asked her about her current WWE status, and even bragged that she's better than everyone else on "NXT."

"Stop asking me to return to @WWENXT. It sucks there and I'm better than everyone. Ask me about something that's worth my time. Im sick of it🤬," said Jade.

Jade cleaned out her locker and walked out of "NXT" on the August 1 episode of the show, following her loss to Dana Brooke. The 22-year-old left in a huff, stating that she was "sick" of "NXT." She threw fan mail that she received all over the locker room, while also telling the rest of the locker room that they would need luck without her presence.

Jade had teased leaving WWE for good after losing to Brooke on the July 25 episode of "NXT," and has continued to do so on social media. She began her heel run last year when she turned on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, during their run as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.