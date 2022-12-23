Cora Jade Reveals Details Of Her WWE Tryout

"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade reminisced about preparing for her tryout with the company and how the process went. In January, it was announced that Jade had inked a deal with WWE. She performed in the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and went on to become a regular on "NXT."

Appearing on "The Mark Moses Show," Jade named one key person who helped her prepare for her WWE tryout.

"It was definitely probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, but luckily one of my trainers, Kevin Quinn, he trained CM Punk, Lita, John Cena," Jade said. "He had a hand in so many people in wrestling, and he had been to Japan and done a bunch of stuff. He ran a training school. So he would put us through these Sunday training cardio days he would call them. It was so much conditioning, it would be so much, and at the time it was so exhausting, but I think that really prepared me for the tryout because he kind of pushed us as much as we could be pushed then."

Jade went on to recall how long the tryout was and what was expected of her.

"I think it was like three days, and the first two started with drills and matches," Jade said. "The last day was the promos."

Jade said the first two days were the most nerve-racking of the tryout. She said she felt comfortable on Day Three because she liked cutting promos. By the end of the tryout, she felt she brought something different to the table.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "The Mark Moses Show," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.