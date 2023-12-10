Cora Jade Returns, Blair Davenport Wins Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Blair Davenport beat out four other women to become the second-ever women's Iron Survivor on "WWE NXT" Deadline, but her victory was overshadowed when a returning Cora Jade took out champion Lyra Valkyria.

Davenport started out the match alongside Fallon Henley and scored the first point overall. Tiffany Stratton, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend all followed. The match was full of big spots, including a seemingly failed Tower of Doom by Legend and Meta-Four blocking Stratton and Fallon in the penalty box of the match, making them crawl over the top to escape. Overall, Davenport was able to score three total points, picking up her third and final pinfall in the last few seconds and running away from her competitors to stay in the lead.

After the match, Davenport called out Valkyria, saying she'd see her at "NXT's" New Years Evil premium live event when she gets her earned title shot. Valkyra's music hit, but instead of facing off with Davenport, she was blindsided from behind by Jade, who hadn't been seen on "NXT" television since August 1. Jade's appearance confirmed numerous reports leading up to the event that she was traveling to Bridgeport for her "NXT" comeback.