Spoiler: All Signs Pointing Toward Long-Absent WWE NXT Star Returning At Deadline PLE

"NXT" Deadline could have a major surprise in store for fans on Saturday night, with one of the brand's hottest young stars reportedly set to return in Bridgeport, CT.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Cora Jade is slated to appear at the event, with both her Titantron and theme music tested inside the arena earlier in the day. Earlier this week, a QR code was displayed on "NXT" that led to a voiceover from a female that sounded very similar to Jade saying, "See you at Deadline," leading to mass speculation regarding her involvement at the show. According to the latest report, Jade is expected to show up at the conclusion of the women's Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Here is the QR code. That sounds like Cora Jade.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/U8bPb9Tmq8 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 6, 2023

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene as part of the "NXT 2.0" rebrand two years ago, but has been missing from television since July after losing to Dana Brooke on an episode of "NXT," despite remaining active on social media. Jade could potentially reunite with her long-time hero CM Punk at Deadline, with the recently-returned Chicago native teasing an appearance of his own to meet with General Manager Shawn Michaels regarding a potential storyline move to the black and gold brand.