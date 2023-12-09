Photo: CM Punk Seemingly Teases Appearance At Tonight's WWE NXT Deadline PLE

Since November 25, much of the talk of the wrestling industry has centered on the WWE return of CM Punk that took place at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Only months ago, the return seemed unthinkable to most. However, much has changed since Punk's last run with the company ended in controversy in 2014. Over the course of the last two weeks, Punk has made appearances on WWE's flagship programs including "Raw" and "SmackDown." If his latest Instagram post is any indication, Punk is likely to be appearing on the "NXT" Deadline premium live event tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Earlier this afternoon, Punk posted a picture of himself on his Instagram stories. The picture was also posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, by WWE on Fox. Along with the picture, "The Voice of the Voiceless" included comments indicating he was in Bridgeport, Connecticut. "Missed my flight today," Punk said before adding, "Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?"

Of course, "NXT" Deadline will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The premium live event will feature six matches, including two title matches, as well as a pair of Iron Survivor Challenge bouts. This past Friday night on "SmackDown," "The Second City Saint" mentioned that he intended to have a phone call over the weekend with Shawn Michaels presumably to discuss appearing on "NXT." However, with his Instagram post, Punk has prompted many to speculate that an "NXT" appearance could come as early as tonight.