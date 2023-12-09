WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Full & Final Card

Tonight, WWE will have its latest "NXT" premium live event, Deadline, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Seven matches have been announced for Deadline, six on the main card and one on the "Kickoff" preshow.

The "Kickoff" show will see Axiom versus Nathan Frazer — a match that was interrupted this past Tuesday on "NXT," because of the competitors in the Women's Iron Survivor Match. Another match will see Lexis King face Carmelo Hayes. These two have heat because of the mysterious attack surrounding Hayes' former friend Trick Williams. King says that he attacked Williams and Hayes was the one who told him to do it.

Rivals Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will face each other in a Steel Cage match, while "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Dragon Lee. Mysterio was supposed to face Wes Lee, but Lee announced on "NXT," that he will be out for 12 months due to a back injury. There are also Men's and Women's Survivor Challenge matches — Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate compete in one match while Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley compete in the other bout. The match winners will get a future shot at the "NXT" Titles.

Rounding out the card is the expected main event featuring "NXT" Champion IIja Dragunov defending his title against Baron Corbin. Corbin has had his number for months now, including when Dragunov successfully retained the championship against Hayes at Night Two of Halloween Havoc. On that night, Corbin was there to attack him.