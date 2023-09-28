WWE Announces Date For NXT Deadline

With WWE NXT No Mercy on the horizon, WWE's Tuesday night brand is already looking ahead to their next supercard, NXT Deadline.

WWE announced today that NXT Deadline will take place on December 9 in Bridgeport, CT's Total Mortgage Arena, with tickets going on sale on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Advertised for the event are Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and Ilja Dragunov. Also advertised are WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, as it stands, the champions will have to defend their titles at NXT No Mercy, meaning it's possible that Dragunov will be NXT champion by the time NXT Deadline arrives.

Notably absent from the list of advertised stars is WWE NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch or WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Lynch and Mysterio have been serious ratings draws for the Tuesday night program since winning their respective titles. Lynch is set to defend her title against Tiffany Stratton on Saturday, while Mysterio will defend his title against Trick Williams.