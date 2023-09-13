Becky Lynch Drives WWE NXT To Best Ratings Numbers In Three Years

Becky Lynch gave "WWE NXT" a big-time boost in its viewership and TV ratings, driving the show to highs it has not seen in years.

Data published by Wrestlenomics shows Tuesday night's episode drew an average of 850,000 viewers overall, a 26 percent increase from last week's episode. The total viewership Tuesday is the most for the program since October 28, 2020. 335,000 of those viewers were in the coveted key demographic of people aged 18-to-49. That equals a 0.26 P18-49 rating, a 40 percent increase from last week and the highest for "NXT" since September 1, 2020.

Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship in Tuesday night's main event. A look at quarter-hour data shared by Wrestlenomics reveals the show gained more than 200,000 viewers overall during the match, with viewership peaking at 1.06 million viewers during the show's eight-minute overrun after 10 PM ET.

Wrestlenomics also reported that the clip of Lynch's victory on WWE's YouTube channel drew nearly 400,000 views by Wednesday at 5 PM ET, more than tripling its next most-viewed clip from the show.

The performance of Tuesday night's "NXT" puts the show in position to challenge for a same-week TV ratings victory over "AEW Dynamite." Last Wednesday night's "Dynamite" drew an average of 887,000 viewers overall. 409,000 were in the P18-49 demographic.

"NXT" has benefited from a recent influx of talent from WWE's main roster, including members of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio remains a regular on the show after winning the "NXT" North American Championship weeks ago.