Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Non-Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

Host: Shotzi Blackheart