Becky Lynch Defeats Tiffany Stratton, Wins WWE NXT Women's Title For The First Time

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history, but tonight on "WWE NXT," she finally captured the one title that had eluded her.

Upon her return to "NXT," Lynch was warmly welcomed by a sea of cheers from the WWE Universe. Once Tiffany Stratton appeared, Lynch shifted her focus to the prize at stake – the "NXT" Women's Championship. Heading into her title defense, Stratton asserted herself as "the fastest-rising star within WWE right now." Unfortunately for Stratton, that wasn't enough to defeat "The Man."

In a competitive closing contest, Stratton did her best to throw Lynch off her game, twice countering Lynch's signature Manhandle Slam. In Lynch's second attempt, Stratton reversed it with a roll-up. Lynch quickly bounced back though, evading Stratton's third attempt at landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. In response, Lynch successfully nailed Stratton with a Manhandle Slam to secure the pinfall, and her first-ever reign as "NXT" Women's Champion. With this win, Lynch is also now a Grand Slam Champion, having already won the "WWE Raw," "SmackDown," and Women's Tag Team Championships.

Naturally, Lynch was ecstatic upon winning the title. Stratton, on the other hand, is now faced with the reality of her reign as champion ending at 108 days.