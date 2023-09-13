WWE NXT Live Coverage (9/12): Becky Lynch Vs. Tiffany Stratton, IIja Dragunov Vs. Wes Lee, More

Welcome to tonight's live coverage of "WWE NXT." We've got a big episode tonight so on with the show!

We open with a video package recapping last week's main event between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, including the aftermath that saw Breakker apparently squash Wagner's head with the steel steps. We also get some hype for the number-one contender match tonight between Wes Lee and Ilja Dragunov, and highlights of Tiffany Stratton's defense of the "NXT" Women's Title against Kiana James last week, which was followed by Becky Lynch announcing that she'll challenge Stratton for her title tonight.

Outside the arena, Becky Lynch is shown walking through the parking lot, thankfully without incident.

Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov – "NXT" Championship #1 Contender's Match

The winner here faces "NXT" Champ Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy. After a brief feeling-out process, this match heats up with Lee hitting a pair of dives to Dragunov on the outside. Dragunov retaliates and hits a German suplex on the arena floor that sends Lee back-first onto the top of the announcers' desk. With that, we head into the picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break, Dragunov is in control and pounding away on Lee in the corner. Lee fires up and we get an extended exchange of forearm strikes in the middle of the ring, which Dragunov gets the better of. Lee responds with a series of kicks and a double stomp and both men are down.

Lee chops away at Dragunov in the corner, but Dragunov blocks the last chop attempt and returns fire. Dragunov charges right into a Spanish Fly and that gets a two-count for Lee. Dragunov hammers away with elbows but can't hit a German suplex. Lee tries a handstand head-scissor takedown, but Dragunov just kicks him in the gut to block it and delivers a lariat for another near-fall.

Dragunov grabs a waistlock but Lee elbows out of it. Lee goes for the Kardiak Kick but gets caught by Dragunov who spins with Lee on his shoulder only for Lee to reverse that into a tornado DDT. Dragunov rolls out to the floor. Lee follows him out with a dive over the corner post. He rolls Dragunov back into the ring and climbs to the top turnbuckle. Dragunov recovers and climbs up to meet him. Dragunov brings Lee in with a superplex from the top turnbuckle and lands his diving forearm to the downed Lee. That gets a close two-count. Dragunov sets up for Torpedo Moscow but Lee meets him with a Lee. Dragunov rebounds with a vicious strike to the back of Lee's head and that gets the pin.

Ilja Dragunov defeats Wes Lee

Dragunov is the new number-one contender and "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes makes his entrance. He stands in the entrance aisle and jaws at Dragunov in the ring.

We get footage of Tiffany Stratton arriving at the arena earlier today.

Vic Joseph and Booker T solemnly toss to a video package recapping the aftermath of last week's main event between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner where Breakker appeared to squash Wagner's head with the steel steps. We see footage of Shawn Michaels running out and urging Breakker to leave. We see medical personnel putting Wagner on a stretcher and taking him out of the arena and into a ambulance.

Back to Vic and Booker, who says he's never seen anything like that before. Vic says Von Wagner was diagnosed with a "minor skull fracture" and there's no timetable for his return.

We see Baron Corbin walking backstage. He'll be out to address fans next.