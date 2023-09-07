WWE NXT Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton: Becky Lynch Should Be 'Shaking In Her Boots'

Next week, "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Becky Lynch. While "The Man" may have the experience advantage, Stratton insists that she will remain on the tippy top upon the conclusion of her title defense. During an appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Stratton explained why Lynch should consider her as a legitimate threat in the WWE women's division.

"I'm the fastest-rising star within WWE right now," Stratton said. "I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women's wrestler in WWE. And I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. Yeah, she should be shaking in her boots right now."

Stratton also commended herself for capturing the attention of Lynch just two years into her wrestling career. Though many fans were under the impression that Stratton accidentally listed Lynch as a former "NXT" Women's Champion, Stratton revealed the move was "premeditated" in an effort to coax Lynch into turning her focus to her. Heading into her title defense next week, Stratton is determined to defeat Lynch.

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time," Stratton said. "She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. And I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. But also, my career began two years ago, and Becky's coming after me, like I said [on 'NXT']. So, I have to say that I'm very confident going into this."

