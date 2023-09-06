Becky Lynch Returning To WWE NXT To Challenge Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton

After misspeaking during a promo and naming Becky Lynch as one of the greatest "WWE NXT" Women's Champions of all time, despite Lynch never actually winning the championship, Tiffany Stratton will be defending her "NXT" Women's Title against "The Man" in the main event of next week's episode of "NXT."

After defeating Kiana James to kick off Tuesday's episode, Stratton was surprised when Lynch appeared on the entrance stage screen. Lynch said she decided to make an appearance on "NXT" after Stratton made her presence known on an episode of "Raw," when Lynch faced Zoey Stark, and again in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during the Payback premium live event, where Stratton was seen ringside for Lynch's cage match against Trish Stratus.

Lynch said while she's won most accolades in WWE, she indeed never won the "NXT" Women's Title. She said she thinks it's time for "The Man" to come around to "NXT," and challenged Stratton to the match. The match was later made official on the "NXT" social media accounts. Later in the episode of "NXT," Stratton responded to Lynch's challenge and said while it would be the biggest match of her career, she's only been in the business for two years so far and has already accomplished so much.

"You may be 'Big Time Becks' in your world, but I'm the center of the universe in mine," Stratton said of Lynch's challenge.