WWE Payback 2023 Live Coverage 9/2: Rollins Faces Nakamura, Steel Cage Match, Cena Hosts

Tonight's show will be hosted by 16-time World Champion John Cena, who made his return to WWE and immediately made enemies with Jimmy Uso. What his role will be this evening is unclear, but an appearance is expected.

Two featured women's matches will also take place as Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch finally aim to settle their issues inside a steel cage. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez, who is out for revenge after being injured by The Judgment Day star.

Speaking of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have a chance to prove that they're on the same team when they challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a street fight.

Austin Theory will attempt to regain his United States Championship when he challenges Rey Mysterio, while LA Knight and The Miz will bring their war of words to the ring. Finally, Shinsuke Nakamura aims to become World Heavyweight Champion when he faces Seth Rollins after promising to exploit the back injury of the champion.

Announced Card:

* John Cena will be the host

* Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship Match)

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women's World Championship Match)

* LA Knight vs. The Miz

* Grayson Waller Effect With Cody Rhodes

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Steel City Street Fight)

* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch (Steel Cage Match)

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

