Becky Lynch Teases Coming After WWE NXT Women's Championship, A Title She's Never Won

Becky Lynch has held several titles in her WWE career. She's a former four-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion and a two-time "Raw" Women's Champion. The titles have since been renamed the WWE Women's World Championship and the WWE Women's Championship.

The only WWE brand that "Big Time Becks" has never won a title from is "NXT," the brand that started her WWE career. Lynch took to social media during this week's special "NXT: Heatwave" episode to tease that she might have her eyes on the "NXT" Women's Championship. The current champion is Tiffany Stratton, who incorrectly name-dropped Lynch Tuesday night while listing past holders of the title. Backstage, later in the episode, Stratton admitted she misspoke, but her words had already reached the WrestleMania main eventer.

"I haven't been NXT Women's Champion...yet. #NXTHeatwave," tweeted Lynch.

The last time that Lynch stepped in an "NXT" ring was a match against the current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the November 20, 2019 episode. The match ultimately ended in a no-contest.

While Lynch may have eyes on the title now, she can't put all her concentration on it since she's in a middle of a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. On the August 14 episode of "Raw," Lynch and Stratus faced each other in a match that ended in a double count-out. Lynch and Stratus are set to settle their rivalry in a steel cage match at Payback. Before then, Lynch will be facing Stark in a Fall Counts Anywhere match on next Monday's "Raw."