Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage with security, outside of a door. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appears to a mixed reaction in the arena. Lynch nods at Regal and marches to the ring as her music hits. Alicia Taylor does the introduction and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Some fans boo but some cheer and fans chant "NXT!" now. Becky finally speaks and says it's been a while since she's been here. She goes on and says it's been a while... since the people here saw Becky kick someone's ass live. Well, we won't have to wait much longer. She readies for a fight as fans chant her name. Becky takes the mic and says Triple H issued an open invitation for tonight but she was coming anyway. She goes on about SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Fans chant "Shayna's gonna kill you!" over Becky, who has strong words for Baszler. Fans chant "Becky!" now. Becky tells Baszler to bring "Mary and Jessica" to the ring with her if she wants, but she is on your show and in your ring, what are you going to do about it? Becky drops the mic and waits for a fight. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley to the stage instead.

Ripley marches to the ring as Lynch stares her down. Fans chant "Rhea's gonna kill you!" now. Ripley says if Lynch if The Man, let's see if she has a set of balls. She drops the mic and steps to Lynch as fans chant "Rhea!" now. A referee gets in between them as the match is made official.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

The bell rings and they go at it in this non-title match. They go to the corner and break. Ripley with a headlock now as fans chant her name. They run the ropes and Lynch takes Rhea down with a forearm. Rhea rolls out of the ring. She catches Lynch through the ropes and drops her face-first into the apron. We go to commercial with Rhea in control.

The screen split for the break and we see how Ripley has dominated Lynch through the commercials. Ripley keeps Lynch grounded in the middle of the ring when she tries to make a comeback. Ripley shuts down another comeback and drops Lynch for another 2 count as we come back from the break. Ripley punks Lynch around and talks trash. Lynch fights back but Ripley kicks her down. Ripley sends Lynch to the apron and charges but misses. Lynch with strikes to the apron. Lynch goes to the top but Ripley launches her from the top to the mat.

Ripley goes on and hits the big DDT. Fans chant "NXT!" now. The referee counts while they're both down. They get up right before 7 and start trading shots from their knees. They unload with strikes now. Ripley catches Lynch and drops her face-first on the mat for a close 2 count. Ripley rolls Lynch for a 2 count out of nowhere. Lynch counters with an enziguri. Lynch goes to the top and nails a leg drop for another close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now. They tangle and Lynch goes for the Disarm-Her as fans pop. Rhea avoids it and overpowers. Ripley powers up for a powerbomb but Lynch blocks it. More back and forth now. Ripley climbs up and beats on Lynch. Ripley hits the big superplex and both are down. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke suddenly run down and attack Lynch and Ripley.

No Contest

- After the bell, Lynch and Ripley fight off the Horsewomen. They clear the ring twice and stand tall together as Lynch's music hits, and Baszler looks on from the ramp.

- We see a black pick-up truck arrive outside. The Revival steps out and they meet up with a small group of security before heading into the NXT Arena. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a quick vignette on NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Kona Reeves vs. Matt Riddle

We go to the ring and out comes Kona Reeves. Ricochet suddenly flies in from out of nowhere and takes out Reeves at ringside. Fans go wild as Ricochet enters the ring wearing his RAW colors. Mauro says this was supposed to be Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves. Riddle's music hits and out he comes. This will be Ricochet vs. Riddle now.

Matt Riddle vs. Ricochet

The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet takes Matt Riddle down first and sends him out to the floor to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes for a suicide dive as fans continue to pop.

Ricochet brings Riddle back into the ring and goes for the standing Shooting Star Press but Riddle catches him in a submission. More back and forth and counters now. Riddle with a big floater suplex for another pin attempt. They tangle some more until Ricochet hits a big neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but has to land on his feet off the Phoenix Splash attempt. Riddle fights back and connects with big strikes, including the Final Flash. Riddle keeps fighting and hits a big German suplex for a pop. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now.

Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly appear from the crowd, wearing blue SmackDown t-shirts. Riddle and Ricochet end up fighting them off the apron to the floor. Riddle and Ricochet keep fighting now. Riddle rolls Ricochet up for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

- After the bell, Nakamura and Cesaro beat down Riddle and Ricochet as fans boo them. Riddle and Ricochet fight back, sending the two SmackDown Superstars on their way after Ricochet nails a huge flying spot from the top. Nakamura has Riddle in the ring now. He charges but NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong makes the save. Riddle ends up sending Strong out. Finn Balor runs in and takes out Riddle. Riddle fights back Balor gets the upperhand. Riddle drops Balor with the Final Flash. Balor retreats to the ramp as Riddle's music hits and fans cheer for Riddle. Riddle looks on from the ring as Balor recovers to the stage.

- The announcers hype tonight's show and Takeover.

- We get a video package with Killian Dain and Damian Priest commenting on the Triple Threat with Pete Dunne.

- We see NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers hype Survivor Series.

The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era

We go to the ring and out first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era are out next for this non-title match.

O'Reilly starts off with Dawson and they go at it. They trade big strikes and lock back up. Fish tags in and they go for the double team but both teams face off in the middle of the ring now. The champs go to ringside for a breather as fans do dueling chants. Fish and Wilder come back in but Wilder stalls some. Fish with a knee to the gut. Wilder fights off both opponents from the corner. They double team him but Dawson makes the save. They trade double counters and we get a stand-off between both teams for a pop. That breaks down and they go at it, trading strikes. All four competitors end up down on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish unloads in the corner. O'Reilly tags in for more strikes on Dash as fans do dueling chants. Fish and O'Reilly with a double suplex and a 2 count on Wilder. Fish with more strikes on Dash to keep him down. O'Reilly comes in and takes Dash down. Fish pounds on Dash some more and keeps him down. O'Reilly drives a knee into Dash and keeps him down again.

O'Reilly with a jumping knee to drop Dash as Fish tags back in. Dash ends up down on the outside. O'Reilly follows with kicks to Dash. O'Reilly brings Dash back in and works him over for another 2 count. Dash with a quick 2 count out of nowhere. O'Reilly with a jumping knee and Dash goes back down. Fish tags back in but Dash slams him with a belly-to-back suplex. Fans rally for The Revival now.

Dash fights Fish out of the corner. O'Reilly comes in and slams Dash for another close 2 count. O'Reilly with a basement dropkick to send Dash out of the ring. O'Reilly with a running knee to Dash's face from the apron to the floor. We go to commercial.