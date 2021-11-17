Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling where she reflected on her journey in professional wrestling. The current Raw Women’s Champion discussed giving up for seven years and revealed she feared for her job throughout her NXT run.

“I gave up for seven years, so I thought that part of the journey was over. I thought it was dead. To have overcome that and then constantly been on the chopping block in NXT. I was convinced every week that I was going to get fired,” Becky Lynch admitted.

“To overcome that and then to make it to the main roster and be told that I’m the most irrelevant girl in the division. Then to overcome that and to eventually main event WrestleMania and to continue on. Then go away and have a kid and then come back and still be on top. So, there’s been lots of hurdles, it hasn’t been a straight shot at all,” she said. “I feel very grateful from where I came from to where I am now. I never lose sight of that.”

Lynch also spoke about a pivotal moment of her career, when she was injured by Nia Jax prior to Survivor Series. She was originally slated to face Ronda Rousey at the PPV, but that match never happened. However, she believes it ended up adding more interest to their work.

“At the time I had no idea what was going on, I thought this was it, this was over,” Lynch admitted. “Then all the pictures came out and it looked pretty freaking cool and people got more interested in it. Then I was like, ‘okay, we are onto something.’ Then I just kept going and trying to ride that momentum until WrestleMania. Of course, you never know if there’s going to be another hurdle. Are you going to fall at the last jump, you know? But we made it there.”

