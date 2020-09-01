Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Super Tuesday Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 80.

- We get a video package for tonight's show.

- We're live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University as the NXT developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined in the arena by Wade Barrett, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix checking in from home.

Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

We go right to the ring for tonight's six-man Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma is out first - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Out next is Isaiah "Swerve" Scott with NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Legado del Fantasma, in street clothes, strikes first as their opponents get on the apron. They send them flying back to the floor and here come the weapons. Escobar uses a trash can while the other two bring a table into play. Legado controls around the ringside area for a few minutes. Mendoza has Swerve, who is also dressed to fight, in the ring now, working him over with the chair and trash can into play. Swerve counters and sends Mendoza head-first into a chair wedged into the corner. Breeze with a big Backstabber to Mendoza in the ring now. Santos continues to beat Fandango around the ringside area. Breeze drops Wilde over the barrier edge. Fandango sends Santos into a ladder.

The chaos continues in and out of the ring. Mendoza fights off Breeze in the ring but Fandango assists for a low blow. Swerve runs in and kicks a trash can lid into Mendoza's face for a 2 count. Swerve drops Santos with a high knee. Fandango brings a fire extinguisher from under the ring. He hands it to Breeze and Breeze fills the ring up, forcing the heels to roll to the floor to recover. Breezango and Swerve celebrate after the extinguisher spray clears out. We go to commercial.