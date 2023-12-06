Wes Lee Off WWE NXT Deadline Card Due To Back Surgery, Will Miss Eight To 12 Months

The injury bug has once again bitten "WWE NXT," this time taking out NXT North American Number One Contender Wes Lee.

Lee announced on tonight's "WWE NXT" that he has an injury that will require treatment and he will be unable to compete for the foreseeable future. Though there is no timetable for his return, Lee promised that he will return as soon as possible. This left NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio without an opponent for the upcoming Deadline PLE on December 9. Mysterio initially gloated about this fact, until his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio interrupted to announce that his ne'er do well son would still be competing at the event in Bridgeport, CT against former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee and Dominik previously feuded over the title in August, with Mysterio coming out on top. Before that Dragon Lee had been a stalwart of the North American Title division. Dragon Lee last competed at WWE Survivor Series: War Games, where he defended the honor of Carlito in a match against Santos Escobar, in which Escobar was the victor, having seemingly graduated to the main roster after a top-notch showing on the developmental brand.