WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/5 - Fatal Four-Way Last Chance Bouts, Ilja Dragunov & Baron Corbin Face Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 5, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The go home show for "NXT" Deadline this coming Saturday will see the final two competitors in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges be determined. Roxanne Perez will collide with Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Fallon Henley while Carmelo Hayes squares off with Tyler Bate, Eddy Thorpe, and Joe Coffey in a pair of Fatal Four-Way Last Chance matches. The winner of tonight's respective bouts will join Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, and Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, and Bron Breakker in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Last week, Andre Chase disclosed to a myriad of reporters that Chase U is currently under investigation relating to school finances to the shock, anger, and frustration of many students. In light of such, Chase will be addressing the members of the school community tonight.

Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his "NXT" Championship against Baron Corbin at Deadline, but before they do so, they will be meeting one last time in the ring face-to-face. There have been no shortage of issues between the two men over the past few weeks, dating back to an attack Corbin launched on Dragunov right after he got backstage following a match.