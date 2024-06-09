Update On WWE's Gigi Dolin Following Injury

"WWE NXT" star Gigi Dolin is reportedly dealing with a serious knee injury. Dolin last wrestled against Arianna Grace on the March 12 episode of "NXT." losing by way of disqualification. But she had been making appearances alongside Grace afterward, with the pair seeming to strike up a reluctant friendship of sorts.

However, it was reported in May that the storyline had been abruptly dropped and Arianna Grace has since moved on. Fightful Select has now reported the reasoning behind this change, confirming that she is still with WWE but is sidelined with a knee injury.

The report also notes that Dolin had been getting main roster looks, exemplified by her outings on "WWE Main Event" and previous appearances on "WWE SmackDown." Dolin reportedly had not been seen at several "NXT" tapings as of late, having filmed a lot of her segments with Grace outside of the WWE Performance Center. It's said that the segments were used to keep Dolin on TV whilst injured.

Dolin broke onto the "NXT" scene alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne as Toxic Attraction. During that time, they were all pushed to carry gold with Rose as the NXT Women's Champion and Dolin and Jayne as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Following Rose's abrupt departure from the company in December 2022, Jayne and Dolin underwent their split, culminating in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match in May last year. Jayne has only just returned herself, having sustained a broken nose during her match against Thea Hail at Spring Breakin'.

