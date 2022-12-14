Mandy Rose Reportedly Released By WWE

Last night, Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end, after she was defeated by Roxanne Perez. Unfortunately for Rose, it wasn't just the end of her title reign, but the end of her tenure in WWE as well.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Rose has been released by WWE as of today. According to Sapp, the call was made by WWE officials who felt they were put in a tough position due to suggestive content Rose was releasing on her page for the website FanTime. Sapp went on to state that officials determined the content was outside of the parameters of Rose's contract with WWE, hence her release.

Rose first joined WWE during the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015, placing second overall behind eventual winners Sara Lee and Josh Bredl. Rose ultimately signed a five-year deal with WWE anyway, working NXT for several years before being called up to "Monday Night Raw" in 2017. Highlights of her main roster run included a tag team, and later rivalry, with real-life friend Sonya Deville, and her romance with Otis, which ran from late 2019 into 2020.

Shortly after NXT was rebranded to NXT 2.0, Rose was moved back to the brand, forming the stable Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. The trio became a dominant force in NXT, largely thanks to Rose's long title reign and two title reigns for Dolin and Jayne as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. It is unclear what will happen with the stable, Dolin, or Jayne, following Rose's release.