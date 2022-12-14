Mandy Rose's Reign As NXT Women's Champion Comes To An End

Roxanne Perez is the new "NXT" Women's Champion after she defeated Mandy Rose on this week's "WWE NXT." After winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline this past Saturday, the 21-year-old earned herself a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship at New Year's Evil on January 10. However, "The Prodigy" couldn't wait that long, and cashed in her opportunity on the December 13 edition of "NXT" after the "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose blindsided Perez with an attack at the top of the show.

The match went on to main-event the show and ultimately came to a close after Rose delivered Kiss The Rose. Perez kicked out –- a feat which many haven't been able to do –- and Rose then looked to put her away for good by delivering Bed of Roses. Perez managed to evade the maneuver and hit Pop Rox for the win.

This is not the first time that Perez and Rose have come face-to-face for the title, as Perez had previously won the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament and secured a shot at Rose's title that she then cashed in on the July 12 episode of "NXT". However, Perez came up short after her former best friend Cora Jade cost her the match when she hit her with her bat.

Perez put an end to Rose's impressive 413-day reign. Rose had won the title after beating Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight at last year's "Halloween Havoc" and had successfully defended it against the likes of Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Iyo Sky, and Zoey Stark.

Perez is the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's Champion, which she won last year, and signed with WWE in March. She is also a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion with Jade.