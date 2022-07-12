Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “WWE NXT” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a recap of Great American Bash. We cut to outside the arena where Roxanne Perez has seemingly been attacked by Toxic Attraction. Medical personnel check on her as Cora Jade helps her out.

Back at the ring, Giovanni Vinci comes down, followed by Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

The bell rings and the two lock up. Vinci rolls up Crews, but Crews kicks out. Crews sends Vinci to the mat, then locks in a side head lock. Crews escapes and attempts a shoulder tackle. Crews blocks it and Vinci manages to pull out a shoulder tackle. Vinci hits a few chops on Crews before Crews fires back with some of his own. Crews hits a drop kick, followed by a chop. He hits a few forearms, followed by a double kick. Crews hits a flipping stunner off the to rope, then goes for a pin but Vinci kicks out.

Vinci sends Crews out of the ring and then slams him into the barricade gut first. He tosses Crews back in the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Vinci has the upper hand. He delivers a bunch of chops before the two take each other out with a double drop kick. Crews hits a double kick, followed by a running lariat. Crews hits a splash, followed by three German suplex. He goes for a pin, but Vinci kick out. Vinci hits a lariat, then looks for a vertical suplex. Crews escapes, but Vinci catches him as he goes off the ropes and hits a vertical suplex. He goes for a pin, but Crews kicks out.

Crews hits a modified power bomb, then Vinci rolls out of the ring. Crews sends him back in and Xyon Quin comes out of nowhere and hits a forearm on Crews while the referee is disctracted. Vinci pulls out a power bomb for the win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

We then go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell and Cora Jade. Mitchell asks for an update on Perez, and she says she doesn’t. Jade says that it has Toxic Attraction written all over it and they’re upset about them winning the Tag Team titles next week. She says that she hopes Perez can pull through and compete tonight.

Back from the break, we cut to a video of Tiffany Stratton is getting her nails done and complains to the technician about Wendy Choo. She says Choo is obsessed with her and she’ll be watching the Women’s Championship match later tonight.

Back at ringside, Cameron Grimes comes down. He grabs a mic and says that he doesn’t have an excuse for why he didn’t win the NXT Championship next week. He says that he learned that you can do everything right and it still won’t be good enough. He says that sometimes it’s just life and he might be destined to a loser.

JD McDonagh comes to the ring and says that he saw his match last week. He says he showed a lot of heart and no one can take that from him. He tells him to wrap up his pity party. Grimes tells him to look at him when he’s talking and calls him an “Irish A****le”. McDonagh attacks him and slides out of the ring. They stare one another down.

Backstage, we head to Diamond Mine watching what happened in the ring. The Creed Brothers walk off and say bye to Damon Kemp. Roderick Strong comes in and tells him that he cost him the NXT Tag Team Titles. He says he isn’t as good as he thinks he is and challenges him to a match one on one next week.

Backstage at ringside, Kayden Carter comes to the ring alongside Katana Chance. Tatum Paxley follows and we then head to a break.

Back from the break, we go backstage to Grayson Waller and McKenzie Mitchell. He says he knows she wants to talk about how things didn’t go his way last week. He says that she should give Wes Lee a piece of her mind when she sees him next.

We then go to a video of what happened last week between Carter and Paxley.

Kayden Carter vs. Tatum Paxley

Back at the ring, the bell rings and the two lock up. Carter delivers a kick, followed by a drop kick. She goes for a pin, but Paxley kicks out. Carter kicks Paxley’s head, then delivers a drop kick that sends Paxley out of the ring. Ivy Nile runs down and checks on Paxley.

Paxley gets back in the ring and sends Carter into the corner. She delivers a drop kick, followed by a swinging neck breaker. She goes for a pin, but Carter kicks out. Paxley hits a few head butts, but Carter sends her to the mat. Carter locks in a leg submission, but Paxley breaks it by grabbing the bottom rope. Paxley manages to roll up Carter for the win.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

We then go backstage to Schism. He says that the two men who have been by his side will reveal their identities next week and will be cleansed.

We cut to Santa backstage watching last week’s show and laughing. Duke Hudson walks in and says he’s still trying to get water out of his ears. He challenges Sanga to a match tonight and he agrees.

Back from the break, we cut to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a bar. Pretty Deadly walk in. They challenge them for the titles next week and the match is set.

Back at the ring, Duke Hudson comes down, followed by Sanga.

Sanga vs. Duke Hudson

The bell rings and the two lock up. Sanga beats down Hudson, then delivers a body slam. Hudson rolls out of the ring for a break, then gets back in. Hudson beats down Sanga with some forearms, then rips out his chest hair. He takes some forearm shots to the midsection, but Sanga fires back with a side slam. He gets Hudson up on his shoulders, but Hudson escapes. Sanga hits a choke slam for the win.

Winner: Sanga

Backstage, we cut to Mr. Stone and Von Wagner. Von Wagner is warming up with a resistance band and tells Sikoa that he will beat him up, no matter the location. We cut to Sikoa who says it’s go time for him. We then cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Toxic Attraction is with McKenzie Mitchell. They say that it is a pretty big thing to accuse them of attacking Perez and if she’ll be out for a while, she should hand the titles to Dolin and Jayne.

Back at ringside, Solo Sikoa comes to the ring, followed by Von Wagner alongside Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell.

Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

Von Wagner beats down Sikoa on the outside and tosses him in the ring. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Sikoa goes for a shoulder tackle. Von Wagner no sells it and Sikoa hits a standing splash. He goes for a pin, but Von Wanger kicks out. Sikoa hits a shoulder drop but Von Wagner rolls out of the ring.

Back from the break, Von Wagner has the upper hand. He hits a big boot, then goes for a pin but Sikoa kicks out. Von Wagner hits a couple right hands, then chokes him on the ropes. He delivers some right hands to Sikoa’s back, then hits a running forearm.

The two men exchange forearms before Sikoa gains the upper hand with an uppercut. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop, followed by a Hip Attack. The two men roll to the outside before Von Wagner sends Sikoa face first into the commentary desk. The referee counts to 10 and the match ends in a double count out as the two men continue to beat one another down.

Winner: N/A

We cut to a video of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams with a bunch of girls. They head to a penthouse party as they congratulate one another on their wins at Great American Bash. They say that they are the dream team and toast to Hayes’ North American Championship retention.

We then go backstage to Lash Legend with a basketball. She says that she will treat Indi Harrell like the basketball she is bouncing around in their match next.

Back from the break, we go to Chase University in London. They show them touring around London and having fun as they promote the University.

We then go back to ringside where Indi Hartwell comes down. Lash Legend already waits inside.

Indi Hartwell vs. Lash Legend

The bell rings and the two lock up. Legend sends Hartwell into the corner, but Hartwell fires back with a forearm. She sends Legendout of the ring. Legend sends Hartwell into the apron, then back into the ring. Legend drapes Hartwell onto the top rope, then sends her off. She locks Hartwell into a back submission, but Hartwell escapes. Hartwell rolls up Legend, then goes for a roll up but Legend kicks out. Legend sends Hartwell into the middle turn buckle. Alba Fyre comes out of nowhere and mocks Legend with a basketball. This gives Hartwell the chance to come back with a spine buster. She then rolls up Legend for the win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell.

After the match, Alba Fyre attacks Legend with a chair. We then cut backstage to the women’s locker room speculating about the attack of Perez. Out of nowhere, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner come in still beating down one another. Officials try to separate them, but are unable to do so.

We then cut to McKenzie Mitchell and Legado Del Fantasia. She asks Elektra Lopez if she attacked Perez and she denies it. Tony D’Angelo has that they will find out where Joaquin Phoenix and Cruz Del Toro stand.

Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo them come to the ring, along with Phoenix and Del Toro.

Back from the break, Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa are still fighting, but this time outside the arena. Officials manage to break them up and Mr. Stone tells Sikoa that “this isn’t over”.

Back at the ring, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are already waiting inside.

D’Angelo Family vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

The bell rings and Lorenzo beats down Enofe. Enofe hits a drop kick, then tags in Blade. Blade continues the beat down, then Enofe tags in. Lorenzo delivers a few kicks to Enofe, then tags in D’Angelo. He sends him to the mat, then tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo hits a elbow on Enofe them goes for a pin, but Enofe kicks out.

Enofe makes the hot tag to Blade. He takes out Lorenzo and hits a leg drop. He goes for a pin, but Lorenzo kicks out. Lorenzo sends Blade into the top turn buckle, then tags in D’Angelo. D’Angelo hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: D’Angelo Family

After the match, Phoenix and Del Toro beat down Blade and stand tall in the ring.

We go backstage to Nikkita Lyons and McKenzie Mitchell. She says she didn’t attack Perez, but she will gladly be Mandy Rose’s opponent if Perez can’t compete tonight. We then cut to Toxic Attraction heading to the ring.

Back from the break, we then cut to a video package hyping up Axiom’s debut next week. Commentary runs down the card for next week’s “WWE NXT”.

Back at ringside, Toxic Attraction comes down to the ring in a nonchalant manner. Mandy Rose grabs a mic and says that Perez isn’t woman enough to challenge her tonight. She says no one can beat her and she is the one who runs “NXT”. Cora Jade comes to the ring and tells Rose to shut up. She says that Rose’s night isn’t over yet and Jade says she’ll step in. Perez’s music okays and she comes to the ring with a referee. Jade tells her not to compete, but she insists she’s fine.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c.) vs. Roxanne Perez

The bell rings and Perez starts beating down Rose with right hands. Perez rolls up Rose, but Rose kicks out. Rose hits a Fallaway Slam, then goes after Perez’s injured ribs. Rose hits some shoulders to Perez’s midsection, then drapes her on the top rope. She knocks Perez to the outside, then sends her into the apron twice. We then go to a break.

Back from the break, Rose has Perez in an abdominal stretch. Perez escapes and Rose delivers a spine buster. She goes for a pin, but Perez kicks out. Perez pins Rose but Rose kicks out. Rose sends Perez into the top turn buckle, but Perez manages to roll her up. Rose kicks out and sends Perez into the corner. Perez gets her knee up and knocks down Rose. Perez hits Rose with a forearm, followed by a clothesline. She hits a Russian Leg Sweep on Rose, them goes for a pin but Rose kicks out. Perez sends Rose shoulder first into the ring post. She hits a dive through the middle rope, then hits the Pop Rocks on the outside. She sends Rose back into the ring. Cora Jade hits Perez with the Tag Team Title to turn on her partner as the referee is distracted, giving Rose the chance to hit the Bicycle Knee for the win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, Jade calls Perez selfish and attacks her with her skateboard and stands tall in the ring.

