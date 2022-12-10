Inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Crowned At NXT Deadline

The inaugural Women's Iron Survivor was crowned during Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline premium live event.

Roxanne Perez was the winner of the match since she had the most points. She scored two pinfalls. Before the time ran out, her former friend Cora Jade tried to take her out, but Perez rolled to the floor. The other competitors in the match were Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Kiana James.

The match and the official rules were announced on the November 15 edition of "NXT," by Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. The rules of the match were simple, two WWE Superstars began the match, and a new wrestler came out every five minutes until all five competitors are in the ring.

The match ended at the 25-minute mark and the winner was the one who had the most points. The "NXT" Superstars got points for every successful fall via pin, submission, or disqualification. There is a catch though, if a competitor is pinned or submitted, they lose a point and spend 90 seconds in a penalty box.

Since Perez won the match, she will now get a chance to challenge Mandy Rose for the WWE 'NXT" Women's Championship.

As noted, the winner of the Inaugural Men's Iron Survivor was Grayson Waller. Waller won it with three points. Waller will now get a future shot at the "NXT" Championship. Bron Breakker successfully retained his title tonight at Deadline against Apollo Crews.

