WWE NXT Deadline Live Coverage (12/10): Bron Breakker Vs. Apollo Crews, Iron Survivor Matches, New Day In Action

This will mark the final "WWE NXT" special show of the year, and it is expected to be headlined by the latest NXT Championship match when Bron Breakker puts the title on the line against former main roster star Apollo Crews. While the two men have been friendly in the build-up to this match, it should lead to a hard-hitting encounter between them.

Elsewhere this show will see a brand new match concept take place with the Iron Survivor match. This is a 25-minute encounter that will see two people start and new competitors join every five minutes, with the goal being to have the most falls by the end of it. However, when someone loses a fall they must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box.

There will be a male and female Iron Survivor match, with the winner of each earning title shots for the NXT and NXT Women's Championships. The men's match is made up of Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacey, and Axiom. Meanwhile, for the women, it will be Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez that do battle.

Elsewhere on the card, The New Day will be competing for the NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly, as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston look to add another title to their impressive resumes.

While Alba Fyre will be out for revenge against Isla Dawn, who recently returned to action and cost Fyre her chance to become the NXT Women's Champion.