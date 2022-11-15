WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/15) - Two Championship Matches, North American Title Contract Signing, Shawn Michaels Makes Huge Announcement

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 15, 2022!

Bron Breakker will be putting his "NXT" Championship on the line tonight against Von Wagner (with his manager Mr. Stone at ringside). Wagner made his intentions of capturing gold crystal clear after blindsiding Wagner with an attack following his match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships a couple of weeks ago. The following week, the two stood toe-to-toe on "The Grayson Waller Effect", which turned into a heated verbal exchange between them. Will Breakker be able to hold on to his title, or will a new champion be crowned?

Another major championship match is set to go down tonight, as "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will be defending her title against Alba Fyre. The pair have been involved in an increasingly bitter feud over the past several weeks, with Fyre attacking Gigi Dolin at Rose's One Year Anniversary celebration two weeks ago and Jacy Jayne in her car last week to get to Rose. What will happen when the pair collide for a second time?

"NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will come face-to-face with Carmelo Hayes as the pair will sign the contract for their upcoming title match. Hayes has had his sights set on Lee and the North American Championship since losing it to Solo Sikoa several weeks ago. In addition, Shawn Michaels has a "huge announcement" for the WWE Universe ahead of the upcoming Deadline premium live event on December 10. "The Irish Ace" JD McDonagh will also be squaring off with Apollo Crews as the two look to put their issues to rest.