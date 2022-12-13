WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/13) - Lyra Valkyria Debuts, New Day Appears, Toxic Attraction Vs. Ivy Nile And Tatum Paxley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 13, 2022!

The fallout from "NXT Deadline" begins as winners of the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez respectively, will be appearing on tonight's show. Waller overcame Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, Joe Gacy, and JD McDonagh to face Bron Breakker at "New Year's Evil" in January while Perez defeated Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Kiana James, and Zoey Stark to earn herself a shot at Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship at the same show.

Rose's Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be in action tonight, as they are set to take on Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The four women came face-to-face with one another at "Deadline" in a backstage encounter that ended in a physical altercation.

Lyra Valkyria will be making her debut on "NXT" tonight after weeks of vignettes teasing her debut. Valkyria wrestled on the "NXT UK" brand under the moniker of Aoife Valkyrie, and competed against the likes of Amale, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Meiko Satomura, and Jinny. She had previously appeared on a pair of "NXT" house shows in February 2020.

The new "NXT" Tag Team Champions New Day will be appearing on "NXT" for the first time since dethroning Pretty Deadly this past Saturday. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's win makes them Triple Crown Champions (having previously held both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions), and will be their first reign as the titleholders.

Additionally, two other matches are set for tonight's show, as the dominant Von Wagner will go head-to-head with Odyssey Jones and Chase U's Duke Hudson will be squaring off with former Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez waits in the ring.