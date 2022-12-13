WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/13) - Lyra Valkyria Debuts, New Day Appears, Toxic Attraction Vs. Ivy Nile And Tatum Paxley
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 13, 2022!
The fallout from "NXT Deadline" begins as winners of the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez respectively, will be appearing on tonight's show. Waller overcame Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, Joe Gacy, and JD McDonagh to face Bron Breakker at "New Year's Evil" in January while Perez defeated Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Kiana James, and Zoey Stark to earn herself a shot at Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship at the same show.
Rose's Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be in action tonight, as they are set to take on Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The four women came face-to-face with one another at "Deadline" in a backstage encounter that ended in a physical altercation.
Lyra Valkyria will be making her debut on "NXT" tonight after weeks of vignettes teasing her debut. Valkyria wrestled on the "NXT UK" brand under the moniker of Aoife Valkyrie, and competed against the likes of Amale, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Meiko Satomura, and Jinny. She had previously appeared on a pair of "NXT" house shows in February 2020.
The new "NXT" Tag Team Champions New Day will be appearing on "NXT" for the first time since dethroning Pretty Deadly this past Saturday. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's win makes them Triple Crown Champions (having previously held both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions), and will be their first reign as the titleholders.
Additionally, two other matches are set for tonight's show, as the dominant Von Wagner will go head-to-head with Odyssey Jones and Chase U's Duke Hudson will be squaring off with former Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez waits in the ring.
Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller Get Into A Verbal Altercation
Perez thanks fans as we see a jeep pulling up to the arena. Grayson Waller gets out and tells the camera person to keep the camera on him because it's his time. He heads to ringside through the crowd while he gloats about winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Perez yells at him and tells him to shut up. She says he wasn't the only Iron Survivor and says she became one before he did from the number one spot. Waller says she was only first because she had to get ready for bedtime. Waller says she was right about one thing: it was the biggest win of both of their careers, but that's sad because it means she peaked at 21.
Bron Breakker's music hits and he heads to the ring. He defends Perez and she went the full twenty five minutes. He says no one gives a damn what he thinks because Perez is the future "NXT" Women's Champion. Waller asks how his jaw is feeling and says it's not about how many minutes, but how many falls. He says he will outsmart him at "New Year's Evil" and take the "NXT" Championship from him. Breakker goes after Waller and chases him out of the arena before Mandy Rose attacks Perez in the ring and clocks her with the "NXT" Women's Championship.
We then head to a video of JD McDonagh being checked on in the medical office. The doctor looks to read him his results, but he lists off his injuries. McDonagh then calls over The Creed Brothers and Julius says they were good to go at "Deadline", but McDonagh had to stop the match from happening by injuring him. Brutus says he's going to hurt him for injuring Julius.
We then head back to ringside. Perez tells Rose to put her title on the line tonight, and Rose accepts her challenge.
Wes Lee vs. Channing Stacks Lorenzo
We head backstage and see Stacks attacking Wes Lee as Tony D'Angelo watches on. The two men spill out to ringside as Lee hits Stacks with a right hand. The bell rings and Lee delivers an uppercut. He hits a bulldog, but Stacks fires back with a neckbreaker and a kick to his head. He delivers a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Lee kicks out. Lee delivers a tijeras and a dropkick, then follows it up with a cannonball.