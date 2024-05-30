WWE NXT Storyline Involving Gigi Dolin Reportedly Dropped

An ongoing storyline on "WWE NXT" has reportedly met an abrupt end, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. Corey Brennan reported this week that Gigi Dolin was not at Tuesday's "NXT" taping and, as of now, her storyline with Arianna Grace has been dropped. It's not yet clear why that decision has been made.

Advertisement

For the last several months, Grace has been attempting to make Dolin more like herself, taking her clothes shopping and more. The begrudging friendship began after Grace defeated Dolin in a match on "NXT" back in March, forcing Dolin to receive a makeover at her opponent's hands. Despite the lack of resolution, it appears the tale is no longer slated for any more time.

While Dolin was absent from Tuesday's "NXT," Grace wrestled in a two-minute losing effort against Lola Vice. After taking part in numerous matches in January and February, including several on "WWE Main Event," Dolin hasn't wrestled since her loss to Grace in March. Her most recent television appearance came earlier this month, when she spotted Grace chatting with Chelsea Green backstage. Dolin then declared that she was "done" and walked away.

Advertisement

Dolin signed with WWE in 2021 after making a name for herself on the independents under the name Priscilla Kelly. She is a previous two-time WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with former partner Jacy Jayne. As for Grace, she signed with the company in 2022 and has since split her duties between "NXT" and "WWE NXT Level Up."