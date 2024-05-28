WWE NXT Live Coverage 5/28 - Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans Vs. Gallus, Roxanne Perez's Next Challenger To Be Revealed

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 28 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

As he continues to have issues with Noam Dar and the rest of Meta-Four over the course of the past few weeks, "NXT" Champion Trick Williams will have to momentarily set his sights elsewhere tonight as he joins forces with new ally Je'Von Evans to square off with Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. The latter duo blindsided Williams in the ring last week as he was in the midst of a conversation with Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah while their stablemate Joe Coffey captured his attention, but Evans came to the aid of Williams.

Last week, "NXT" General Manager Ava was overheard on the phone telling a mystery person on the other end that she had finalized an agreement with "SmackDown" and "Raw" General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. While the exact details of the agreement remain a mystery, Ava did reveal that it was related to "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's next challenger at "NXT" Battleground on June 9. Tonight, it will be revealed who Ava was referring to and who the next Number One Contender for Perez's title will be.

The inaugural Women's North American Champion is set to be crowned in a Six-Woman Ladder Match at Battleground, with Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker qualifying for the match last week, and the aforementioned Legend and Sol Ruca qualifying two weeks ago. Tonight, the final two entrants into the match will be determined as The OC's Michin goes head-to-head with Tatum Paxley and Kelani Jordan collides with Wren Sinclair in a pair of Women's North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers.

Chase U's Riley Osborne will be going one-on-one with Ridge Holland as the latter continues to attempt to gain the trust of Osborne and his Chase U stablemates. Not only did Holland and Osborne team up two weeks ago in a losing effort to The OC two weeks ago after a miscommunication between them, but Holland got Chase U kicked out from ringside after attempting to stop the aforementioned Henley from using a chair in her Women's North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier match against Thea Hail last week.

Additionally, rapper Sexyy Red is set to make an appearance on tonight's show.