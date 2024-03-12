WWE NXT Live Coverage 3/12 - North American Championship Match, Shawn Spears Vs. Ridge Holland

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 12, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Shawn Spears made waves on the February 27 edition of "NXT" when he made his return to WWE and attacked Ridge Holland with a chair. After picking up a win over Uriah Connors last week during his in-ring return at "NXT" Roadblock last week, Spears sent a message to Holland, which led to Holland coming down to the ring and a subsequent physical altercation. While Spears tempted Holland to hit him with a chair, Holland ultimately elected not to do so. Following such, the two will meet in the ring tonight as they go head-to-head.

Oba Femi will be putting the North American Championship on the line against Brooks Jensen. Femi has been the titleholder for the last 64 days and counting, and last defended it in televised competition on the February 20 edition of "NXT", during which he successfully retained against Lexis King.

Arianna Grace is making her name well known amongst the "NXT" women's locker room, and became involved in a singles match between Gigi Dolin and Jaida Parker two weeks ago. Parker ultimately emerged victorious as a result of Grace's interference, and tonight, Dolin has a chance to seek her retribution as she goes collides with Grace.

Although Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and their LWO teammates have had a myriad of issues with Legado Del Fantasma on "WWE SmackDown" over the past several weeks, they will have to refocus their sights tonight as they collide with Out The Mud's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The winner will earn a spot in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to compete for a shot at Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's "NXT" Tag Team Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what happened at "NXT" Roadblock last week.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as LWO makes their way down to the ring.