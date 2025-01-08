Giulia Dethrones WWE NXT Women's Champion At New Year's Evil

Giulia is the new NXT Women's Champion after besting "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez in the opening match at "WWE NXT's" New Year's Evil special. Giulia got the opportunity after defeating Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zaria, and Stephanie Vaquer to become the Women's Iron Survivor at Deadline last month. Giulia and Perez were evenly matched throughout the beginning of the bout, with Perez doing her best to keep "The Beautiful Madness" down on the mat.

Perez hit a suicide dive to Giulia on the outside of the ring, and got her back in before going to the top rope. Giulia met her there and hit a superplex, but Perez kicked out. Perez got Giulia back to the mat and got her in the cross face. Giulia got the ropes, but the champion kicked off them and attempted a Pop Rox, and Giulia countered, but Perez kicked her out of the ring.

Giulia took down Perez on the outside with a big suplex, laying both women out. Cora Jade appeared and got Perez back in the ring, but Giulia got there too, just before the count of 10. Perez hit a Pop Rox, but Giulia kicked out. The referee ejected Jade while Perez got her opponent into an arm bar. Giulia was finally able to hit the Northern Lights Bomb to Perez for the victory.